Ambulance service must be brought under a network

In Bangladesh, ambulance services represent one of the most important yet neglected areas of healthcare. In the struggle to save a patient’s life, every minute spent reaching the hospital can prove invaluable. However, in reality, ambulance services in the country have become disorganised, syndicate-controlled and unregulated.

Families of patients are often compelled to pay exorbitant fares at times of distress, yet in many cases they do not receive even the minimum level of service in return.

To overcome this situation, the idea of bringing ambulance services under a unified network has long been under discussion. The Health Reform Commission has also recommended this measure. A strong national authority should be established to oversee ambulance operations across the country and bring order to their activities. Under this authority, every ambulance must be registered, while ensuring fitness, safety and compliance with minimum service standards will be mandatory.