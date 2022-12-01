Arakan geopolitics render Rohingya stateless ethnicity

Rakhine state’s historical name was Arakan until it was changed in 1989. “After the 1960 Burmese general election, Sultan Mahmud, the Burmese health minister, advocated a state for the Arakanese Indian community in the northern part of Arakan. Mahmud suggested the Kaladan River as the boundary between Muslim-majority and Buddhist-majority Arakan. Mahmud submitted his proposal to the statehood consultative committee. Mahmud said that Arakanese Indians would accept a joint state with Arakanese Buddhists if there was adequate protection and representation of the Indian minority. If adequate safeguards were not possible, Mahmud proposed that a separate northern Arakan zone should be administered directly from the national capital Rangoon. On 1 May 1961, Prime Minister of U Nu implemented Mahmud's ideas, albeit the new zone did not extend up to the Kaladan River.”

Between 1961 and 1962, the Mayu Frontier districts were governed by the elected government in Rangoon. The 1962 military coup ended parliamentary democracy in Burma. Following the coup, the Mayu Frontier Districts were directly administered by the Tatmadaw and Ne Win’s Union Revolutionary Council. Tatmadaw changed the administrative status of Frontier Districts in February 1964 and placed under the Ministry of Home Affairs. In 1974, when Ne Win proclaimed the Socialist Republic of the Union of Burma, the Mayu Frontier area was incorporated into Arakan State. In 1989, State Law and Order Restoration Council Headed by General Swa Maung changed the name of Arakan into Rakhine State and its capital from Akyab into Sitwe. He also renamed the country from Burma to Myanmar.