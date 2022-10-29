Reviving a language, rescuing a community, and an extraordinary Habibur Rahman

A major part of these Bedes live in the Savar Bede Palli, a slum like residential area.

Habibur Rahman, a Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dhaka district at the time, came to know that there was a drug sanctuary in that Bede Palli. As there is no paved road, police vehicles cannot enter there. So it was very difficult and nearly impossible to catch the drug dealers. If someone was caught from there, everyone of their community came and resisted.

Habibur Rahman decided that he would talk to the Bede. He arranged a meeting with 17 'tribal chiefs' of the community. The tribal leaders said that their lives were not dependent on drugs before. Time has brought them to this place.

Habibur Rahman knew, traditionally Bedes lives were centered on their boats. In the last few decades, their lifestyle had changed because the navigability of the rivers had decreased and the canals had dried up, while the overall communication system of the country had improved. In the past they would earn their livelihood with their snake performances and supposedly extracting poison from snake-bite patients.

As rural healers, they used to sell all sorts of herbs as natural medicines. They used to sell amulets and provide so-called medication and psychological treatments to uneducated marginalised people through their 'witchcraft'.

But with the passage of time people had become educated and don't believe in these things anymore. Modern medical treatment is now within their reach. And there are innumerable sources of entertainment and recreation too. People are no longer fascinated with the snake dances or traditional treatment of the Bedes.