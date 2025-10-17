When the city’s chatterboxes stopped calling

This is not only about the crow I am talking about, but this all represents how concrete and modern we have made our life choices that even the lives of birds cannot be in the place of nature. So, the city's quietest warning is that the crows are leaving in silence.

We can start planting more trees than towers, rooftops for hosting nests, and so on. Along with keeping our cities clean, we need to keep in mind that they cannot be profoundly clean if there needs to be a loss of a whole community of any living being.

If we can create a comfortable place by proper shelter, food, and spaces, the echoes of the city will return as the city’s chatterboxes again. We will be finding a bit of ourselves as well, by their return. Because, all the natural belongings do not ask for so much, but a pleasant place to live in. In return, they give us much more peace and closeness to nature without wanting anything else.

*Tasmia Sistri is a final year student of Media Studies and Journalism at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh.