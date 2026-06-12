Climate governance in Bangladesh: Bridging policy, reality and resilience

Another significant gap is the absence of a mandatory climate governance clearance system for development projects in both public and private sectors. Without such a mechanism, infrastructure and industrial projects often proceed without thorough climate risk assessments, sometimes increasing long-term vulnerability and environmental degradation (World Bank). Financial governance also presents challenges. While funds such as the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund have been established, concerns remain regarding transparency, efficiency in allocation, and monitoring of expenditures (Transparency International Bangladesh; UNDP).

Inclusion is another critical weakness in the current system. Climate-affected communities, particularly women, low-income groups, indigenous populations, and displaced people, are often underrepresented in decision-making processes (UNDP; ICCCAD). This lack of inclusivity limits the effectiveness and fairness of climate interventions. Public awareness of climate governance is gradually improving, but it is still not strong enough to generate consistent public pressure for accountability and institutional reform (World Bank).

These gaps clearly indicate that the core issue is not the absence of policy direction but the weakness of execution and enforcement. Bangladesh has strong strategic vision and planning capacity, but the systems required to implement these plans effectively remain underdeveloped.