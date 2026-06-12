Opinion
Climate governance in Bangladesh: Bridging policy, reality and resilience
Climate change in Bangladesh is no longer a distant environmental concern; it has become a continuous and intensifying national crisis affecting lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems. Over the past three decades, thousands of lives have been lost due to recurring climate-induced disasters such as cyclones, floods, river erosion, and storm surges.
Major events like Cyclone Sidr, Aila, and Amphan caused massive destruction, displacing millions of people and damaging infrastructure, agriculture, and housing systems (World Bank; Government of Bangladesh reports). Economically, Bangladesh loses approximately one to two percent of its GDP every year due to climate-related impacts, while natural resources such as forests, wetlands, rivers, and agricultural land are steadily degrading under increasing environmental stress (World Bank; UNDP).
Bangladesh is widely recognised as one of the most climate-exposed countries in the world, consistently ranking among the top 10 to 15 most climate-vulnerable nations globally. According to the Global Climate Risk Index (2021), the country is ranked as the 7th most vulnerable in the world (UNDP). Similar assessments place Bangladesh around 7th out of 181 countries in broader vulnerability studies (British Council). More recent scientific evaluations by ICCCAD and BUET, reported by Dhaka Tribune, rank Bangladesh 8th, while the World Risk Index 2023 places it 9th (Vivekananda International Foundation). In long-term assessments, Bangladesh stands 13th in the Climate Risk Index 2025, reflecting cumulative impacts over the past three decades. These rankings clearly highlight the country’s extreme vulnerability despite its very low contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Climate governance refers to the systems, laws, institutions, and processes through which a country manages climate risks, ensures adaptation and mitigation, and protects both people and the environment. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), effective climate governance requires coordination, accountability, and inclusive participation across all levels of society.
Bangladesh has demonstrated strong policy commitment through frameworks such as the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan, the National Adaptation Plan, and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (Government of Bangladesh; UNDP). These initiatives reflect a strong vision for resilience and adaptation. However, most of these frameworks remain policy-oriented rather than legally binding instruments. Existing environmental laws provide partial coverage, but they are not sufficient to address the scale, complexity, and urgency of climate governance challenges (World Bank; ICCCAD). This raises a critical question about whether current legal systems are adequate, highlighting the need for comprehensive and enforceable climate legislation.
A major structural challenge lies in the gap between policy formulation and implementation. Although Bangladesh has developed strong strategies, enforcement remains weak due to limited monitoring systems, insufficient accountability mechanisms, and institutional inefficiencies (UNDP; World Bank). Coordination among ministries and agencies is often fragmented, leading to overlapping responsibilities, duplication of efforts, and delays in implementation. Local government institutions, which play a crucial role in on-the-ground climate action, frequently suffer from a lack of financial resources, technical expertise, and administrative authority (ICCCAD; government reports).
Another significant gap is the absence of a mandatory climate governance clearance system for development projects in both public and private sectors. Without such a mechanism, infrastructure and industrial projects often proceed without thorough climate risk assessments, sometimes increasing long-term vulnerability and environmental degradation (World Bank). Financial governance also presents challenges. While funds such as the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund have been established, concerns remain regarding transparency, efficiency in allocation, and monitoring of expenditures (Transparency International Bangladesh; UNDP).
Inclusion is another critical weakness in the current system. Climate-affected communities, particularly women, low-income groups, indigenous populations, and displaced people, are often underrepresented in decision-making processes (UNDP; ICCCAD). This lack of inclusivity limits the effectiveness and fairness of climate interventions. Public awareness of climate governance is gradually improving, but it is still not strong enough to generate consistent public pressure for accountability and institutional reform (World Bank).
These gaps clearly indicate that the core issue is not the absence of policy direction but the weakness of execution and enforcement. Bangladesh has strong strategic vision and planning capacity, but the systems required to implement these plans effectively remain underdeveloped.
Public education and awareness are equally important. A well-informed population can better understand climate risks, adopt sustainable practices, and hold institutions accountable
The human and economic costs of climate inaction are already visible across the country. Coastal communities face continuous displacement due to rising sea levels and cyclones, farmers are struggling with declining agricultural productivity due to salinity intrusion and erratic rainfall, and urban areas are experiencing increasing pressure from climate-induced migration (World Bank; UNDP). Without stronger governance structures, these pressures are expected to intensify in the coming decades.
To move forward, Bangladesh must strengthen its legal and institutional framework by introducing enforceable climate laws that go beyond policy declarations. Climate considerations should be integrated into all sectors, including infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and urban planning. A mandatory climate governance clearance system for all development projects should be introduced to ensure accountability and reduce future risks. Strengthening coordination among institutions and enhancing the capacity of local government bodies will also be essential for effective implementation.
International experiences provide valuable lessons for Bangladesh. The Netherlands has developed advanced water management systems to control flooding and protect low-lying areas. Germany’s energy transition model demonstrates how long-term policy commitment can drive renewable energy development. The Philippines has shown how community-based adaptation can strengthen resilience at the local level (World Bank; UNDP). These examples highlight that strong governance, technological innovation, and active public participation are key to building climate resilience.
Public education and awareness are equally important. A well-informed population can better understand climate risks, adopt sustainable practices, and hold institutions accountable (UNDP). Strengthening climate education and communication can therefore play a crucial role in improving governance outcomes.
In conclusion, Bangladesh has made significant progress in developing climate policies and strategic frameworks, but policies alone are not enough. The country must now focus on bridging the gap between planning and implementation through enforceable laws, stronger institutions, inclusive participation, and transparent governance. By addressing these challenges, Bangladesh can reduce climate-related losses, protect its people and natural resources, and move toward a more resilient and sustainable future.
* The author is the Editor and CEO of News Network