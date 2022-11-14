Is the metro rail fare too high?

The augmenting density of the population in Dhaka City has incremented traffic congestion over the years making the velocity of life stagnant. One of the noteworthy initiatives by the government of Bangladesh was the installation of metro rail which is about to kick off at the end of 2022 for the Mass Rapid Transit Line 6 (Uttara to Motijheel). Since the construction began, metro rail has been always a bone of contention. This has been further exacerbated by the recent pricing decision of the government. The minimum fare is set for Tk 20, while the per kilometer price for commutation is Tk 5, making the whole route travel cost Tk 100. Several debates have been on the floor regarding the price, several columnists and writers mostly opposing the price bracket. What is the rationale behind the pricing and why it is most reasonable to the target audience? What is the consumer perspective rather than an investment-profit approach?

Before launching any service, it is necessary to identify the target audience and what they need. From the present economic scenario of Bangladesh, the larger chunk who are expected to use the service of metro rail is from the dominating middle-income bracket. And this middle-income cohort prefers a bit more comfort, safety, and mobility even if for a higher price. The fundamental need of this group is very evident from a time value judgment. The satisfaction and benefits of getting somewhere faster than expected have become a primary requisite for the mass which was extensively capitalised by ride-sharing services such as Uber, Pathao, etc.