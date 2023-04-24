Local boy inspired by Hakimi gives Eidi to mother, now mother refuses to give it back

“I thought I would hand over all my money to my mother for safekeeping, shoot it on camera and upload it on the internet,” said Masud as his eyes started welling up again.

But there was a tiny problem in that plan, “I had no money”.

But that problem was soon to be solved as Eid was coming up. Masud’s shamelessness went into overdrive this Eid as he went to the doorsteps of every relative, no matter how distant, in the city, knocked on the doors of every neighbouring flat and asked, begged and even threatened them for Eidi.

“I even went to the farthest corners of the city, to places like Mirpur and Uttara. I got tanned under the scorching sun. I did anything and everything to collect Eidi. I also opened accounts in BKash, Nagad, Rocket, Upay, Paypal, crypto and even blockchain.”