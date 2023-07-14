Khadija helpless in face of state control

We cannot comprehend on what consideration the High Court has once again stayed her bail petition. We know that one of the most important maxims of justice is, simply carrying out justice is not enough, it must be made evident to the people. It has become difficult to understand why an unwell student had to stay month after month in jail before trial, despite getting bail from the High Court.

III

The drafters of our constitution had said with pride that justice and human rights has been ensured by this constitution, there is no scope for black laws in it. They said that there was no need to fear that the people’s elected representatives in the future would enact any such law. They said, if any such law was enacted, the there is scope for this to be rescinded by the Supreme Court and they believed the Supreme Court would do this.

The Digital Security Act is one of the most repressive laws in the history of Bangladesh. Under this law, any dissenting voice can be misinterpreted and the accused persons sent to jail for years on end. Under this law, even an eight-year old can be tried in court for adults. The case to repeal the law has been pending in court for years. Meanwhile, various quarters at home and abroad have criticised the law, following which even ministers of the government have admitted to weakness in the DSA and its misuse.

It is under such a law that violates human rights, that a university student languishes in jail for months. The administration of her university is least bothered. The human rights organisations and women organisations of this country are not that active about this either. But more painful than all this are the orders issued by the Supreme Court to stay her bail hearing.

We have seen the Supreme Court of this country at various times playing a role in favour of human rights. We recall that with pride. That is why we have the hope that at the end of the day, the Supreme Court is there to mete out justice. We have this hope for Khadija and anyone arrested under the black laws. In face of the boundless power of the state and the fearsome black laws, Khadija is a helpless young student. If the Supreme Court wants, it can pass her bail petition within a matter of just 24 hours.

* Asif Nazrul is a professor of law at the University of Dhaka

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir