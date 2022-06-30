Real prosperity is something we cannot see

But just because Warren Buffet invested in xyz companies and got wealthy, or Jeff Bezos read certain books, it doesn’t guarantee being rich and powerful. There is much more to them than meets the eye - hard work, connections, failures, discipline and luck are such. Housel guides his readers not to be overly impressed with the Forbes list, rather praise and applaud their successes, focus on the story of their successes, and the journey of their successes instead of the destination. The cover of Forbes magazine does not celebrate poor investors who made good decisions but happened to experience the unfortunate side of risk. But it almost certainly celebrates rich investors who made OK or even reckless decisions and happened to get lucky. Both flipped the same coin that happened to land on a different side. Mark Zuckerberg is hailed as a genius for turning down Yahoo!’s 2006 $1 billion offer to buy his company. People say he saw the future and stuck to his guns. But people criticize Yahoo! with as much passion for turning down its own big buyout $44 billion offer from Microsoft.

The book also explores how our capitalistic system has made our lives simpler than ever, providing us with abundant opportunities of wanted or unwanted items to purchase. Housel raises this issue metaphorically, and cites getting the goal post to stop moving is one of the most difficult skills in the world - teaching us to be satisfied with what we have. Money is only a tool, and we have full control how we decide to use it. One of the most invaluable lessons in the book is that success does not deter greed. Stories of Rajat Gupta and Bernie Madoff reveal how people worth hundreds of millions of dollars would be so desperate for more money that they risked everything in pursuit of even more.

Every financial choice we make is justified by putting the information we know at the time into our unique mental model of how the world works. The writer throws light on spending patterns and impulse purchases. If we find ourselves purchasing things on a regular basis, that we desire, but didn't need, we have acted against our better judgment to fulfill a sudden craving. It comes down to mental conditioning, how we have been raised and the environment we live in. For instance, when we grow up with a family and a social circle that impulse shopped all the time, we will continue the same pattern, and the cycle will continue till we reach a certain point of age. The book helps us to realise the stem of impulse purchases, and by that we are going to adjust that behavior and mental model for a financially better future. Morgan compares money with a magnifying glass. It makes us more of who we are. The more generous we are with people, the more we will be with money; vice versa, the more rude and self-centered we are with people, the more ruder and self-centered we will be with money.

Morgan’s work is a game changer and can reshape our financial perspectives. The book explores strange ways people think about money, and teaches us to make better sense of one of life’s most important matters. He wrote this sensation of a book with graceful clarity, and shed light on subjects that have never been touched upon.