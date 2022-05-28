Reproductive rights of women still neglected

They also have the right to know where to get the family planning methods of their choice. Adolescents in our country suffer from a variety of reproductive health problems. Adolescents, in particular, are at risk of child marriage, early motherhood, and reproductive health risks. Moreover, the mortality rate of adolescent mothers and newborns in Bangladesh at a young age is much higher than the maternal and neonatal mortality rate at the national level. The country's socio-cultural environment often hinders adolescents from accessing information about reproductive health. There is also a lack of formal education among them. If accurate information on reproductive health is readily available at the right time. In particular, child marriage and adolescent motherhood and the problems caused by them can be prevented. Women have a right to know where reproductive health information is available. Moreover, women have every right to know what kind of treatment is available in the service centers, what is the price of the service, when or when the prescribed service will be available, what kind of examination system is available and how much they cost when it can be done.

At the district, upazila, union, and ward levels, information about reproductive health can be obtained by visiting anyone. There should be continuity in healthcare. For example, continuity of treatment is very important in these cases as gestational care, postpartum and postpartum care, etc. are continuous. We have a right to know what is continuous treatment or follow-up. This information and the doctor will provide assistance and advice to the patient after the use of the medicine prescribed by the doctor in case of serious illness. This is called the right to secure and continuous service.

Reproductive health services require the protection of the privacy of service recipients. This privacy is subject to the right of the service recipient during the consultation or checkup. But many times, they do not get that environment. As well as all recorded information on reproductive health treatment, the client's right to seek confidentiality is also a right. If it is necessary to transfer all such recorded information, the permission of the service recipient must be obtained. All of these are included in the ‘Right to Privacy in Reproductive Health Care’.

* Hiren Pandit is a columnist and researcher