Revisiting Tagore’s 'Dakghar' in Covid confinement

He meets a curd-seller, a fakir, a watchman, the village headman, young boys and girls, and Sudha the flower gatherer. He tells everyone of desire to get out of this room and travel the larger world. Time and place have confined him. The window has become the room and eye of the whole world for him. Yet, he does not surrender.

When Amal pleads to the watchman to ring his bell, the watchman replies: "It is not time yet." Amal is quizzed by the concept of time. But he cannot ask like poet Ralph Hodgson "Time, you old gipsy; Why hasten away?" Rather Amal, like a philosopher, opines and quizzes: "How strange!" "…some say that time has not yet come whereas others say the time has gone by! Where does it go?" In pandemic, we feel the stagnation of life. Even sometimes we forget whether it is Friday or Saturday or what date it is. Time passes by, life somehow goes on, but the pandemic is not still over. To keep hope like Frost, we utter: "…And miles to go before I sleep." And our Amal, hence, wants to visit the “Land of Time” to win it over.