From a trusted partner to a growth partner: The next chapter of Bangladesh–Japan economic relations

Japan’s role in Bangladesh goes far beyond that of a development partner. It is one of our most trusted, tested and long-standing friends. Since our independence, Japanese cooperation in infrastructure, power, transport, healthcare, education and human-resource development has become woven into the everyday lives of Bangladeshis. From the Jamuna Bridge to the Dhaka Metro Rail, many landmark national achievements bear the imprint of Japanese financing, technology, discipline and commitment to quality. The greatest asset in this relationship, however, is not the amount of money involved. It is mutual trust.

The global economy is now changing rapidly. Supply chains are being reorganised, Japanese companies are seeking new production bases and consumer markets, and Bangladesh is approaching its graduation from least developed country status. The Bangladesh–Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, signed in February 2026, is therefore much more than a trade agreement. It is a historic opportunity to elevate the relationship from one centred largely on development cooperation to a broader partnership in trade, investment, technology and joint production. The question is whether Bangladesh can align the speed of its decisions and implementation with the scale of this opportunity.