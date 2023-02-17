Thank you, Natore, for those happy moments

Visiting a new place is not just about taking pictures and eating your favorite dishes. It is very important to look around the area deeply, its people, activities, and issues. And attune their emotions as much as you can.

So we went to Uttara Gono Bhaban, formerly known as Dighapatia Palace. It was an amazing experience to see a historical palace in light of the full moon. The palace was built by Raja Doyaram in the year of 1734. Doyaram was the Dewan (minister) of Rani Bhabhani. There was a round clock at the front gate with a large bell and a clock room. The clock was imported from Italy.

It also has a beautiful garden full of various local and foreign trees. One of the trees called Parijat, aged a hundred years, locals think. The beauty and the fresh smell of flowers mesmerized me.

Dighapatia Palace is an integral part of our history. We should take all measures to protect this majestic palace.

It was just 10.30pm when we returned back from there and I was in no hurry! And the city of Natore was not sleeping either. The main restaurants were open. We went Islamia Pochur Hotel for dinner. I must thank them for serving fresh fish items. The cooking was delicious. At that time, a large number of customers were coming to that hotel for dinner and the nightlife was in full swing.