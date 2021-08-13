Rohingya refugee crisis: Developing stories

In July 2017 Rakhine State’s Chief Minister urged the C-in-C to deploy military forces for the security of Rakhine population.Myanmar media reported force build-up beginning on 11 August 2017. Al Jazeera online 11 August 2017 also reported “News that an army battalion was flown into Rakhine… to boost security met criticism from UN special rapporteur Yanghee Lee, who warned it was cause for major concern." The UN raised the alarm bell at reports of military build-up in northern Rakhine. Developing stories preceding ‘the Day’ culminated in ‘coordinated attacks’ on 25 August 2017 followed by genocidal crimes to evict Rohingyas from their homes.

Myanmar government daily the Global New Light of Myanmar (GNLM) on line of 18 January 2018, 19 January 2018 and 20 January 2018 published “Photos and Information of ARSA Terrorists who involved in Maung Taw counter attacks on 25 August 2017.” GNLM printed photos of 765 Rohingya men and 205 women. GNLM did not clarify if Rohingya men and women were arrested after the incident or before the incident. Poor quality photos and ambiguous identity do not suggest that arrests were made after the incident. If such large number of ‘insurgents’ were arrested before the so called attack, then police and military should have had prevented the incident.

The ARSA story was also presented in the International Court of Justice in Hague.Myanmar’s State Counsellor told the court, “several thousand ARSA fighters attacking more than 30 police posts and villages, and an army base in northern Rakhine was to seize Maungdaw township”, responsible for the situation.

The story of “several thousand ARSA fighters” is not convincing by any assessment. If “several thousand ARSA fighters” had taken part in the attack then its actual force strength should have been far more and it should have been a well-organized and strong insurgent group like those on Myanmar’s eastern and northeastern borders. And such a large insurgent group would not ‘bob up and disappear’ overnight. What he could not tell the court in fear of ‘guns smoking at home’ that the ARSA drama was an enactment of the Tatmadaw to prevent communal reconciliation in Rakhine.

