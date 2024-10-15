Why women are neglected in the discussion of state reform

In the post-5 August period, the most discussed issue in state reforms is constitutional reform. A committee on constitutional reform has already been formed. Various articles of the 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh, such as 19(1), 19(3), 28(1), and 28(2), under the universal principles, broadly and securely address the equality and equal participation of women in all spheres. However, the complexity lies in the fact that while the constitution speaks of equal status for women alongside men in all state and public life, it also recognizes Sharia or religious law in personal and family life, which is unequal for women and varies by religion. For example, four specific aspects of a woman's life—marriage, divorce, child custody, and inheritance—are governed by family law, where women cannot enjoy equal rights with men. There is also a difference between one religion and another. So, isn't the discriminatory provision of family law completely contradictory to Article 28(1) of the Constitution, which states that "the State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth"?

Although Bangladesh ratified the global convention 'Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)' in 1984, it still retains reservations on Articles 2 and 16.1(c). Article 2 of CEDAW obliges the state to take necessary legal reform measures, including constitutional amendments, to change and abolish any law, policy, provision, custom, or practice that creates gender inequality, and Article 16.1(c) speaks of equal rights in marriage and divorce. The reservation on CEDAW has not yet been lifted on the grounds that no provision can be made that conflicts with Sharia law. However, several Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Yemen, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Kuwait, have ratified CEDAW without any reservations. Additionally, ensuring a uniform family code for all citizens of all religions in the country has been a long-standing demand of the women's movement. Furthermore, in response to the demand for an Anti-Discrimination Act, the previous government published a draft, which faced much criticism due to various inconsistencies, and the initiative stalled.

Since the state is constitutionally committed to implementing equal democratic rights for all citizens, it is desirable that the state prioritizes the issue of equal rights for women in the agenda of constitutional reform and takes initiatives to abolish all discriminatory provisions in family law and lift all reservations from the CEDAW convention.