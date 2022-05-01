Salute to workers!

The first of May is a national, public holiday in many countries. The United States and Canada celebrate it on the first Monday of September. Celebration on 1 May has two views. On one hand, May Day is known for maypole flowers and welcoming spring. On the other hand, it is a day of worker solidarity and protest. As TIME explained in 1929, to old-fashioned people this day means flowers, grass and clean frocks. To the up-and-doing Socialists and Communists it means speeches, bombs and conscientious violence.

The first of May 1886 became known as the Hay Market Affair. A total of 400,000 workers participated in this movement. It was a bloody day. The person who threw the bomb was never identified. One of them was sent to prison for 15 years.

The May Day holiday commemorates the achievements of the labour movement. Workers have proven their strength of unity and brought about a remarkable revolution. They gathered together for their rights and they established a standard eight-hour work day. They created history. Labourers are availing facilities because of their ancestors' great movement. Dark secrets still lie behind the smiling face of a worker. Most of them are not getting their due respect, wages, bonus, and eight-hour work. A worker is your dream money machine. By utilising their skills, time, energy, sweat, people are grabbing success.