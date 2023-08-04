Racism and Hatred: Global confrontation urgent

The problems that we are facing right now trace back generations prior to the present times. Discrimination is one of those problems that has deep roots in history. Even though the practices of slavery had been put to an end in the aftermath of the American civil war, racism and harassment against people of color persisted heavily. Now many argue that these issues significantly improved over the past years, however recent events point evidence to the contrary. The concern of increasing racism should not just be among people in the West, but also for the residents of global South. The bitter reality is that we who live in the subcontinent often tend to overlook the various problems of discrimination that are persistent in large scale within our societies. Often in the rural areas, parents who have a daughter with black skin encounter an arduous task of finding a suitor.

The very first step in getting rid of a certain issue is to first acknowledge its existence. A lion’s share of the population in the global south continue to remain oblivious to these matters and are quick to point out the flaws of the Western nations. While it is very much obvious that the West is far from perfect, they still have a relatively tolerant society with the existence of democracy to some extent. Concealing one’s deficiencies for fear of admission of guilt and cowering underneath the skirts of self-righteousness are often the major obstacles in the path of self-improvement.

Hitherto, for there to be a fundamental alteration in the functional system of our societies, the very first change should initiate from the roots. The roots in this case are certainly families from where the core education of the present generation must be implemented. It is imperative to perceive that education is not just the textbook chores but rather, the conceiving of morals and values and principles. We must absolutely make sure that the present generation learns to adapt in the modern day society accordingly with the perspective of seeing all human beings as equal regardless of skin color, religion, ethnicity and gender. Only then can we set up a positive example for this generation to carry on towards the next one and thus begin a cycle of positivity.

* Chowdhury Taoheed Al Rabbi is a student of BUP