Beyond the façade: Rethinking fatherhood on father's day

Father's Day often arrives with a familiar chorus- praises for paternal sacrifice, sweat, and the quiet struggles of fathers to keep their families afloat. And while these narratives are true and worth celebrating, they tend to overshadow a pressing concern: the kind of men we are cultivating to become fathers in the future.

In today's increasingly performative world, there is a visible breed of men who present themselves as allies of feminism and champions of gender equality. They cheer for diversity panels, question the absence of women on public platforms, advocate for parenthood beyond the binary of motherhood and fatherhood, and appear to stand tall for women's liberation. However, when the stage lights dim and the curtains close, their convictions often vanish. Behind closed doors, some of these men reveal a very different face.