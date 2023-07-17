Disinformation risks rise during the election

The strategy of using disinformation in campaigning weakens the credibility and effectiveness of election institutions. It can also decrease people's confidence in the capability of these institutions to run a free and fair election. There are already clear indications of this. For example, there was a flurry of activities and disinformation over the Washington visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi. Quoting Indian news media, various news media in Bangladesh said that Bangladesh would feature prominently in Modi-Biden talks. But no mention was made of any such discussion in the Indian foreign secretary's briefing about the visit and the agenda, nor in the Modi-Biden joint statement.

Bangladesh's competence in tackling such challenges is very weak. Fact-check and other tools have still not gained currency here. The people are still not adequately informed about ways to prevent disinformation. A multifaceted system is required to tackle disinformation and misinformation. This includes an increase in the competence of the news media, increase in critical thinking, encouragement of responsible journalism, cooperating with the social media, supporting independent research, promoting public awareness, rendering regulatory frameworks more dynamic and people-oriented, and building up partnerships.

Publishing information with responsibility by verifying sources and avoiding the spread of unverified information can held in preventing the spread of misinformation. Placing importance on verifying information before releasing news can held in preventing the spread of false information. It is essential, for the sake of upholding freedom of expression, to prevent such misinformation and rumours. It is very important for the sake of Bangladesh political and social stability, to understand this matter. It is particularly important to take all this onto cognizance as soon as possible in order to ensure the forthcoming election is free and fair.