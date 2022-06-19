So how was the Cumilla city corporation election?

While the second phase of the election, the voting, went very peacefully, the trouble erupted during the counting, particularly when, according to the media, the returning officer suddenly held up announcing the results following a disruption in the returning officer's office. By then the results of 101 centres had been announced and till then independent candidate Monirul Haque was leading by around 600 votes. When the so-called trouble broke out leading to the returning officer holding up the result announcement, the main two contenders -- the Awami League and the independent candidate -- were almost neck and neck in the race. In such circumstances, the returning officer should have been more cautious.

I considered this election commission official to be quite experienced and honest, as he had worked under me as a junior official. It was not expected of him to suspend the announcing of the results. He could have taken help from the assistant returning officer. In no way should it have been delayed when the results were at this stage. This has given rise to suspicion in the public mind, scarring the good initiative of the election commission. I hope that the election commission published the centre-wise results of the election and clears its position.

The independent candidate has rejected the results of this Cumilla election and said he will seek legal recourse. If he does seek legal recourse, then technically speaking it cannot be said that the election is over, until the verdict is passed. But he will have to wait till the gazette is published before filing a case. The question is, if he is to prove that there was manipulation of the results, then there has to be a recounting of votes which is not possible without written results which cannot be availed in the EVM system. There is no 'audit trail'. This is the biggest weakness of this EVM. Without an 'audit trail', questions will inevitably arise about the EVM.

If the election commission, according to the city corporation election conduct law, Section 20 (Kha) has given every candidate centre-wise result forms in accordance to Section 20 (Ga), then the candidates can easily say if there has been rigging of the results, otherwise the EVM will constrict this scope. But the use of EVM in the future elections will be controversial unless a 'paper audit trail' is ensured.