Prighozin and Wagner: Towing the hardline

In the event Bakhmut falls, Vladimir Putin will be able to improve his degrading political position within the Russian community. Putin might have the advantage of convincing the Russian public that their cause is not yet lost and victories like this are very much possible to accomplish. After all, capturing a forty-one kilometer square city is by no means a small feat.

Over the last couple of months, several Russians expressed doubts over the prolonged warfare and its impacts. The Western allies of Ukraine – who are being led by the US – have imposed overwhelming sanctions in order to cripple the Russian economy. Surprisingly, so far, Russia seemingly managed to withstand Western pressures in a remarkable fashion. Perhaps the major reason behind this would be the income from the gas exports that Russia is enjoying to this day.

The Nord Stream pipeline runs from Russia to many European countries, Germany and France being some of them. Putin previously threatened a good number of times to cut off the gas supply to Europe in response to the sanctions - a move many Westerners have scathingly dubbed as ‘gas sabotage’. Recently, an investigation is being going on over the explosion of the pipeline (which took place on 26 September last year).

This explosion is believed to be caused by sabotage groups from one of the NATO countries or Ukraine. Russia’s request to the UN Security Council for an independent investigation into the matter has been outright rejected, further promoting the suspicion that Western European countries are behind this attack. If so, this would be the biggest sabotage attack in the history of Europe - post World War II.

The eastern part of Bakhmut has been taken over by the Wagner forces, as well as some parts of the North and South. The battle has recently turned into a ‘war of attrition’ with heavy urban fighting taking place on a daily basis around the city centre. A recent report from Russian sources claimed that Wagner had reached the city centre of Bakhmut and Ukrainian forces appear to be retreating to the Western side of the town. Only one major supply route remains open to the Ukrainian brigades in that city (from the Chasiv Yar direction) and even that route is not safe, as it is being subjected to constant artillery bombardments.

Ukrainian president Zelensky has ordered his forces to remain there for as long as possible without retreating. He insisted that his forces are staying there in order to ‘bleed out the enemy’s manpower and equipment’. Yet despite incurring losses, Wagner is still showing signs of advancement deeper into the city. Which is why many Western officials (US prominently) urged Zelensky to ‘tactically withdraw’ his troops for now and take back the city with fresh, replenished forces later in a counteroffensive (like Kharkiv and Kherson). Zelensky - however - is adamant in his decision to hold Bakhmut.

The big question is - if Bakhmut is indeed of no strategic importance, why are both sides sacrificing so much manpower and resources over this city? Zelensky was forced to admit in February that the fall of Bakhmut would open the routes for Russia towards the big cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. For Putin, a victory would promote a new beginning for perpetuating the war.

* Chowdhury Taoheed Al Rabbi: Student and freelance writer