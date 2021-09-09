Taliban’s cabinet, only the old guard included

Taliban’s main leadership, including its three Supreme Leaders (Amir) so far, and majority of the members of the Leadership Council hail from Loy Kandahar ( the greater Kandahar), a Pashtun region constituting almost all of south western Afghanistan. The family of the late Mulla Omar, the founder of Taliban, got two important seats in the cabinet. His son Mulla Yaqub becomes defence minister while his uncle Mulla Abdul Manan gets the ministry of public welfare. In total fifteen of the new cabinet members belong to Loy Kandahar.

Loya Paktya, another Pashtun region that includes all provinces in the South and is the home to Haqqani Network, got ten cabinet berths. Siraj Haqqani, who has been heading the dreaded Haqqani Network for many years, is currently one of the deputy leaders of Taliban and who also carries a five million dollar bounty on his head, got the interior ministry. His uncle Khalil Haqqani, again with five million head money, became the minister for refugees.

The eastern region around Nangrahar mostly Pashtuns, got five seats. But compared with it, the entire north of Afghanistan mostly populated by non Pashtuns got only three positions (two went to Tajiks and one to Uzbeks). One important position of army chief that went to a Tajik commander Qari Fassihuddin is generally regarded to be a reward for his role in helping Taliban in capturing the northern provinces. But in the absence of army as an institution after the recent developments the position is more of a token value than any real value. One of the deputy prime ministers Abdul Salam Hanfi, the only Uzbek in the cabinet, has long affiliation with the Taliban and he was also part of the Taliban regime in 1990s.