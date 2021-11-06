Tatmadaw has a purpose to keep ARSA alive

Four years after the Tatmadaw’s (Myanmar military) genocidal crimes against Rohingyas, ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) is again in the media after the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah on 29 September 2021. He was a hope for the refugees to return to their homeland. Mohib Ullah collected evidence of abuses against Rohingyas in Myanmar, including mass killings and gang rapes. He shared this with international investigators.

Myanmar’s deposed State Counsellor presented the ARSA story in the International Court of Justice in Hague, “several thousand ARSA fighters attacking more than 30 police posts and villages, and an army base in northern Rakhine was to seize Maungdaw township was responsible for the situation [Myanmar military’s genocidal crimes]”. I mentioned in an article:

"The story of “several thousand ARSA fighters” is not convincing by any assessment. If “several thousand ARSA fighters” had taken part in the attack then its actual force strength should have been far more and it should have been a well-organized and strong insurgent group like those on Myanmar’s eastern and northeastern borders. And such a large insurgent group would not ‘bob up and disappear’ overnight. What she could not tell the court in fear of ‘guns smoking at home’ that the ARSA drama was an enactment of the Tatmadaw to prevent communal reconciliation in Rakhine."

('Rohingya Refugee Crisis: Developing Stories', Prothom Alo English, 13 August 2021)