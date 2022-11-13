Vortex: Bhola cyclone saga that changed Bangladesh's history

Writers Scott Carney and Jason Miklian have exactly done so. From the very beginning they knitted the story in the most astonishing manner that reminds one of the artwork of Ray and Shankar. Their description is lucid, language is fluid and crafty and most importantly it intrigues the readers throughout.

They describe the true stories like brilliant fiction and many short chapters were told with the point of views from a giant like Yahya to Candy Rohde, an astonishing young American, to Mohammad Hai, a young man of Bhola who lost all the members of his family except his lucky father who was somehow away from home during the apocalypse.

And, whoever reads the moment of the union between these two, may remember the scene of Pather Panchali. Hai, still busy burying his villagers, met his father, who was still unaware about the harrowing fate of his family members, with a glee but the very next moment his suppressed emotion came out like an avalanche. The reader, with tears flowing, envisages the most unbearable tragedy. And one may even listen to the Sankar’s depressing melody hitting inside the head.