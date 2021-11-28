The constitution is not in favour of democratic practice

The accountability of the representative to the people is the most important element of democratic practice. After all, the people are the actual owners who are to run the country. They elect their representatives to run the country on their behalf. Democratic practice means that the representatives are accountable to the owners, that is, the people, in all instances and at all times. The constitution also speaks about nationalism, socialism and secularism. Though these matters are mentioned, there is no scope for us to practice democracy in keeping with the constitution.

Democracy means rule of the people. Autocracy means the rule of one. Autocracy has been constitutionally molded in our constitution. The party which wins in the majority of seats goes to power. Then again, the leader of the party that goes to power generally becomes the prime minister of the country, the leader of the parliament and the head of the ruling party's parliamentary party.

Due to Article 70, there is no provision to go outside of the party in the parliament. If anyone deviates from the head of government in parliament, then according to Article 70, that member of the ruling party will lose his or her seat. The head of the ruling party which wins majority in parliament (who is also the prime minister) can pass or reject all proposed bills at will. When no parliamentarian of the ruling party can move away from the directives of the prime minister, then reality is that the entire parliament runs according to the prime minister's wishes.