The long wait for reunification

When I returned from the conference last time, I wrote an article of ‘Two Koreas, dreaming to be one’ (Prothom Alo, 26 June, 2014). Six years have passed, but has there been any progress at all in establishing peace in the Korean peninsula, in nuclear disarmament and in reunification?

In 2018, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un and the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, held talks at the ‘village of peace’, Panmunjom, along the border of the two Koreas. The ‘Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Reunification’ was adopted at the meeting. The two sides at the time had also agreed to work towards nuclear disarmament of the Korean Peninsula with the support and cooperation of the international community.

Earlier, in January 2018, the two Koreas participated as one team in the women’s ice hockey event at the Winter Olympics held in South Korea. The team comprised of players from both Koreas.

And as part of international initiatives to this end, US President Trump met with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un three times in the last six years. They held meeting in Singapore, Vietnam and in the border-lying village of Panmunjom. The US president’s visit to the Panmunjom village on North Korean soil was indeed a historical event.