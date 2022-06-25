The taming of Padma

While being a gigantic source of livelihood for innumerous people, the wide and wild Padma has also been one of the prime causes unfathomable affliction to countless people. Padma, one of the major rivers of Bangladesh, has consumed land, schools and houses and even people, throughout its journey since its inception till the present day. The Padma Bridge will surely tame the wild and unbridled Padma.

The Padma Bridge, self-financed and the longest in the country, has enabled easy commute within the country. Communication over the bridge, rather than depending only on the river i.e. ferries, boats, and launches, will save countless lives in the coming days. This communication will reduce the waste of time, money and energy and overall 'system-loss' dramatically. This will even facilitate foreign trade.