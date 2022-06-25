The taming of Padma

Most importantly, establishing this bridge has made us believe in ourselves; now we know that we CAN envisage and realise such mega-projects by ourselves. The powerful 'donor countries' will also know that they cannot exploit us anymore by their threats of withdrawing funds.
In our traditional culture, we find it amusing to find fault in others. We really enjoy it. This is even truer in the political arena. We may not like the political party - whether it is the ruling one or the opposition, but if their actions are good, then this is good; let's acknowledge and encourage this! What is wrong in admitting something is good if it is universally good? Our political differences must not jeopardise our national interest.
So, as the citizens of this very country, let's look at least once at the bright side. This bridge is going to 'bridge the gap' we have had since time unknown. It will connect villages, districts, divisions, and moreover, the people, all the people of this country. With this bridge, the people of this country irrespective of our political or ideological differences, are going to be benefitted. So, let's just rejoice in this!
Why politicise, mortify or victimize our national interest in the name of mere politics!
