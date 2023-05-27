Not sanctions, but pressure to ensure fair elections

There is, however, a significant difference between the two countries. Nigeria's national elections were on 25 February, that is, three months ago. The election had been rife with irregularities and there had been incidence of violence too. In consideration of the post-election situation, it was said that as punitive action, visas would not be issued to those involved in the irregularities. In Bangladesh, there are still a few months left before the election. That is why this announcement made so much in advance has surprised many.

The US government maintains that these are not sanctions. In an interview on a private TV channel, a senior official of the state department, Donald Lu, said this was not a sanction. A new visa policy had been announced that aimed at ensuring no irregularities took place in Bangladesh's next election.

The question of who will come under the purview of this new policy has provoked much curiosity. In Nigeria, only persons who had been involved in one way or the other in election irregularities had been named. In Bangladesh, the number of persons to fall under the purview of this new policy is staggering. Members of the government, the judiciary, the law enforcement agencies, and the opposition political parties, can all be on the list of visa refusal.