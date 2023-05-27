Not much has changed, has it Nazrul?

The poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is synonymous with rebellion, revolt and refusal to bend to the rules. He rebelled against the injustices he saw all around him. The tyranny of the powerful, the suffering of the poor, religious hypocrisy, suppression, repression, oppression, a society rife with mistrust, hatred, disparity and despair.

We have come a long way since then. Or have we?

True, Nazrul would have had to cross the waters of the river Padma by boat, with all the risks involved, if he wanted to get to the other side. No mega bridge to zip across in a fraction of the time. But then again, while crossing the bridge at 60km/h, would he have been inspired to write 'Padmar dheu re', the haunting song that evokes all the passion, romance, mystery and yearning attached to each wave of the river, every drop of water falling back into the Padma from the wooden oar of the hardy boatman?