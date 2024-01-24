A must read on disaster management

The definition of coastal area is also missing in the book. The coastal area covers a certain length of area from the shore point. This could have been explained properly. Many of us have no idea about the definition of coastal area but it seems the effect of the last point of tide and ebb-tide from the shore-point area is coastal area. Emphasis could also have been given on the needs of awareness of using hand tube wells in northern areas in Bangladesh during the dry season. In the dry season, lifting water from a hand tube well is gruesome work. Many people get injured while lifting water by using the hand tube well. It is very common in northern areas and greater Kushtia as well.

As a whole this is an outstanding book and a result of a long empirical study. Students and people who seek to be aware of disaster management in Bangladesh should keep this book in their collection.

* Dr. Syed Nesar Ahmad Rumy is a former joint secretary who served as deputy commissioner of Chattogram