Upbringing and culture can make all the difference in the world

The only major reason we are having so many conflicts in our world is primarily because of disrespecting others’ views. A racist will generally reject any progressive ideas because he/she finds them ridiculous. Rightists and leftists are always at each other’s throats, one always thinking the other a fool. Conservatives think they are always correct in their beliefs because they are the majority and socialists are the minority. Religious fanatics prefer to enforce extremism. This leads to the growth of the root known as violence with the ultimate tree being war. This tree bears the branches of death, famine, looting and more. So if we want to remove the root of violence from the soil, then we should start by peacefully listening to others’ views. And that starts with parenting. We should strive to become decent people, rather than becoming only ‘educated’ people. Without peace, there can be no acceptance. The peace within our inner hearts foremost.

Listening to others’ perspective without causing dispute or conflicts shows signs of inner mental peace. And also whether he was right on certain issues himself. Questions would arise in his mind eventually and he may even understand the flaws in his own thinking. Thus, the better opinions can be accepted and he can change his past ways to a more improved, healthy mind and soul. We may not entirely agree or approve of a better opinion but we may eventually start to acknowledge and discover the flaws with the way we think. Revival of the mind definitely plays a vital role in shaping us into better human beings. This is one of the most significant reasons for which politicians all over the world need to realise the importance of freedom of speech.

Blocking the exchange of ideas and opinions is not the solution to a peaceful society. Politicians may of course think otherwise but these seemingly ‘calm’ and ‘stabilised’ situations in many autocratic countries may perhaps be the foreshadowing of an enormous conflict in mankind. You can’t simply put people under pressure forever. Eventually the surface will rise to the boiling point and there can’t be any turning back. As the saying goes, “the calm before the storm”.

* Chowdhury Taoheed Al-Rabbi is a student of Bangladesh University Of Professionals (BUP)