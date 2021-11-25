Victim blaming in rape is a social illness

The explanation is simple. Most of the things we do or believe have a reflection of our family. What we hear and see from our childhood stays with us for the rest of our life. From our childhood we have seen our parents saying that we should not stay out late at night or we should not dress the way we like. We have to be the way society wants us to be. A girl's parents are all the more particular about this. That's why when a person sees someone doing something or dressing however they like, makes him think that it is the person's fault.

What if our parents made the same effort to raise their son as well? Why can't they teach their son that no matter how someone dresses, it is that person's right, and he has no right to judge the person or harass the person. Women are free and independent, and we are citizens of an independent country, and we can wear whatever we want to. Who are they to judge us? Our girls need to be taught the same lesson.

And if we talk about" it's not safe," I will say it's never going to be safe until we make it safe. It's a war for us and our counterparts. If you want to win the war, then we have to fight against all odds. And if we win this war, the world will be safe for us, and if you want to win the war, we all need to be together fighting alongside.