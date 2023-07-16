ASEAN and its 50 years of failure in ending wars and genocides

Imagine John Lennon and his mates from Liverpool, strumming three acoustic guitars and leading the anti-war march in NYC or London, singing the iconic song "Give peace a chance," or Pete Seeger performing his "Where have all the flowers gone...." Who in their right mind would oppose peace or settling disputes over tea or cocktails?!! But Myanmar, my birthplace soaked in multiple violent and structural conflicts since the end of the WWII, has been a site not just of civil war and genocides - note the plural - but also of ceasefire talks, mediations, pro-peace protests, nationwide "peace dialogue" for more than 60 years.

The fact that Myanmar has one of the world's longest non-stop civil wars of fluctuating intensity AND the longest history of invariably failed "dialogue", "mediation", "peace" and "ceasefire" initiatives, with and without the involvement of external actors is extraordinary. The country and its elites of all stripes and colours deserve a Nobel Peace Prize for trying both wars and peace, and getting nowhere remotely close to even a moratorium on assassination of the military personnel and summary executions of resisters, let alone genuine ceasefires or lasting peace.