Prime Minister’s China visit: Symbolic success or beginning of a new strategic chapter?

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's first overseas tour, covering Malaysia and China, is significant for several reasons. The China visit, in particular, represents not merely a continuation of bilateral relations but also the possibility of opening a new chapter in Bangladesh's foreign policy. A state visit is rarely just a ceremonial event; it often signals a country's future diplomatic direction, economic priorities, and strategic positioning within the region.

To properly assess the prime minister's visit, however, three key questions must be answered: What did Bangladesh gain? What did China gain? And did the visit strengthen Bangladesh's balanced foreign policy?

Since diplomatic relations were established in 1975, political and economic cooperation between the two countries expanded rapidly during the presidency of Ziaur Rahman. Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's multiple visits to China later elevated the relationship further. In that sense, Tarique Rahman's visit to Beijing is the part of a long-standing trajectory of bilateral engagement.