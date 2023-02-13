Challenges before the clueless commission

The coming election is not only complex for the election commission, but will pose many problems before it. The indications are visible. The new party 'Trinamool BNP' was not given registration by the election commission as it failed to fulfill the required conditions. The same party in the past too hadn't been given registration for the same reason. The party placed an appeal with the Supreme Court and the court ordered not only that the party be registered but also that it can be given an election symbol of its choice.

The question is, if the party has not met the requirements for registration and if the election commission deems that it is not qualified for registration, did the commission place this clearly before the court? Apparently not. And that is why the verdict went in favour of providing the registration. This is a clear display of the commission's weakness.

The challenges before the commission are huge because around 100 new parties have applied for registration. These include a few parties who have long been in the political area and are visibly active. The election commission has not deemed some of these parties as qualified and they too have resorted to the court. The question is, will the commission provide registration on its own accord or just wait for court orders?

The reason this issue has been raised here is that the coming election will not be just complex and difficult, but it will place new challenges before the election commission. It is the election commission's responsibility to ensure a free and fair election. How far is the election commission ready to accept that challenge? The people, the voters and other stakeholders will be watching keenly.

* Dr M Sakhawat Hossain is an election analyst, former army officer and SIPG senior research fellow (NSW)

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir