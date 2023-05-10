Prof Nurul Islam: His mind was devoted to Bangladesh

Professor Nurul Islam was an undisputed master of economics for several generations in Bangladesh. He served as the closest economic advisor to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in restoring the war-torn economy of independent Bangladesh.
He led the country's first planning commission. Even before that, he built the logical base of Bangabandhu's six-point movement, as the exponent of the two-economies theory in then-Pakistan.
The details of Professor Nurul Islam's discussions with Bangabandhu on various issues in determining the then-economic policy are found in his books and writings. These help us understand how much confidence Bangabandhu had in his wisdom.
On the whole, no other economist in Bangladesh was as influential as him on the global stage - be it in the field of development and research, as a high-level official of an international organisation, or in the field of economic diplomacy in the interest of Bangladesh.
He, if wished, could have taught in one of the best universities in the world or spent his career in a high position in an international organisation. But with the urge to do something for the country, he did not stick to any such positions in his own professional interest.
All his life, his mind was devoted to Bangladesh. His fame as a brilliant student from his school days to completing his PhD at Harvard University and later as the youngest professor of the then-Dhaka University was legendary.
Like me, many others know from personal experience how much he always thought and was concerned about the development of the country, even though he ended his career in voluntary exile.
Whenever he found an opportunity, he tried to give constructive advice to policymakers or play a role in the international arena in favour of Bangladesh. He rushed home whenever he was invited to any meetings or seminars, worrying little about his health or other obstacles.
Not to mention a couple of personal contexts. Whenever I had been in Washington DC, he insisted on staying at his residence, with the intention to get thorough updates about the country's politics and economy and exchange views.
Like me, some others may have similar experiences. He often gave me a piece of advice, "Wahid, if the government doesn't show interest, don't go to give advice by yourself. If you do so, they will think that you are asking for a position."
It seems this advice was a sort of huff. After the assassination of Bangabandhu, he was never properly evaluated in this country.
He wrote in an e-mail just a week ago, "Old age is very tough, my days are coming to an end." He was right. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.
*** The author is a senior economist and former caretaker government advisor.
This article first appeared in the print version of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Misbahul Haque.