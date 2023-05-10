Prof Nurul Islam: His mind was devoted to Bangladesh

Professor Nurul Islam was an undisputed master of economics for several generations in Bangladesh. He served as the closest economic advisor to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in restoring the war-torn economy of independent Bangladesh.

He led the country's first planning commission. Even before that, he built the logical base of Bangabandhu's six-point movement, as the exponent of the two-economies theory in then-Pakistan.

The details of Professor Nurul Islam's discussions with Bangabandhu on various issues in determining the then-economic policy are found in his books and writings. These help us understand how much confidence Bangabandhu had in his wisdom.