Survival skills, teach children the basics

If you found yourself trapped in a forest without any food or shelter, how would you handle the situation? In the unfortunate event of accidentally falling into a river or any other water body, would you be able to survive? Furthermore, what about facing a flood or any other natural calamity? Are you familiar with the local environment and natural habitat of the country in which you are situated? These questions arose in my mind in the light of the remarkable story of four Columbian children who survived nearly 40 days battling unspeakable odds in Amazon jungle.

As BBC reports, the children, all members of the indigenous Huitoto people, had been missing since the plane they were travelling in crashed into the Amazon in the early hours of 1 May.

BBC quotes a local newspaper, after the crash, thirteen-year-old Lesly built makeshift shelters from branches held together with her hair ties. The children survived on the flour they recovered from the wrecked plane until it ran out and then they ate seeds, Edwin Paki.