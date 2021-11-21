War that changed the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East

During the Iran-Iraq War, Kuwait allied with Iraq. After the war, Iraq was extremely indebted to several Arab countries, including a $14 billion debt to Kuwait. Iraq hoped to repay its debts by raising the price of oil through OPEC oil production cuts, but instead, Kuwait increased production, lowered prices, to leverage a better resolution of Iraq-Kuwait border dispute. Saddam Hussein also complained that Kuwait, taking the advantage of the Iran-Iraq War began slant drilling for oil into Iraqi reserves, and had built military outposts on Iraqi soil near Kuwait. “Iraq charged that it had performed a collective service for all Arabs by acting as a buffer against Iran and that therefore Kuwait and Saudi Arabia should negotiate or cancel Iraq's war debts.”

In July 1990, Iraq mobilised troops on Kuwait's borders as negotiations between them on war debt stalled. To assess the US position before the invasion, Saddam Hussein summoned April Glaspie, then the US ambassador in Iraq to a meeting on 25 July 1990. Saddam’s focus of the meeting was lowering oil price by the Gulf countries, especially Kuwait and UAE. The US also favoured low oil prices. Saddam needed reasonable price of oil to rebuild his country. He expressed concern that “the price at one stage had dropped to US$ 12 a barrel and a reduction in the modest Iraqi budget of US$ 6 billion to 7 billion is disastrous.” Saddam opined that US$ 25 per barrel was reasonable.

During the dialogue with the ambassador, Saddam expressed resolve to protect Iraqi interests. The US envoy gave Saddam a leading and provocative opinion. Ambassador April Glaspie’s opined, “… I know you need funds. We understand that and our opinion is that you should have the opportunity to rebuild your country. But we have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait.” The ambassador left Iraq on long leave, the day after she met Saddam Hussein and never came back.