What is in a 'teep'?

The lecturer filed a legal complaint against the perpetrator. Within a few hours, the incident took over the internet by storm and sparked heavy criticism both online and offline. Where several activists gathered in Shahbag to protest; a lot of other netizens male, female, and individuals from the transgender community posted their pictures on social media wearing ‘teep’ as a form of protest. Parliament member and renowned cultural personality Suborna Mustafa raised the

issue in the parliament and demanded immediate action against such harassment.

The accused, Nazmul Tareq was identified as a constable working at the protection division of police. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner informed the press that Nazmul was suspended after a confession and assured authorities will take appropriate action against him.

The reports say the police made inappropriate remarks towards Lata Samaddar in broad daylight for wearing something she holds close to her heart- a “teep”. She was assaulted, threatened for life, and injured. However, the victim did not file a complaint demanding the right to wear a ‘teep’. She filed a general diary for harassment and an attempt on her life.