What is to be done with 'stranded Pakistanis'?

The matter of 'stranded Pakistanis' was taken up immediately after the 1971 liberation war because these people wanted to go to Pakistan. The discussions were not just between Bangladesh and Pakistan, India joined in too. India joined the discussions as being an allied force during the liberation war. In the span between 1972 and 1974, three memorandums/agreements were signed between Bangladesh, Pakistan and India -- bilateral and trilateral.

The agenda of discussion between the three countries at the time was the return of surrendering Pakistani troops to their country and trial of war crimes. Two more issues were being discussed between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the time. One was the return of 'stranded citizens' to the country of their choice, and the division of assets and liabilities between the two countries. Bangladesh welcomed back the Bengali speaking people who had been stranded in West Pakistan and wanted to return home.

In the meantime, a decision was taken in the 9 April Delhi agreement regarding 'stranded Pakistanis' and Pakistan agreed to take four types of people:

One, those who were citizens of the western wing of undivided Pakistan,

Two, those who were employees of the central government of undivided Pakistan and their families,

Three, citizens who has been separated from their families, and

Four, 25,000 people who were in particularly harrowing circumstances.