Worst of Times, Best of Times

In the past few months, I have been asked by students like you from my university and other universities: Is our generation unlucky? They made me think of the time when I was at your age. I had read quite a few books during a summer. I shall share with you three of them.

First book, a novel: A Tale of Two Cities, by Charles Dickens. The story is set against the backdrop of French Revolution -- chaos and disorders. Old order was gone and new order was still unknown. No wonder Charles Dickens opened the story with such a line: “It was the worst of times.”

Second book is in Chinese, also a novel. It is a story about a university’s students during WW2. The title, if translated into English, is called A Song Never to End. During WW2, Japan invaded China and occupied Beijing four years before the US declared war against Japan. Right before Japan took Beijing, the three best universities in greater Beijing decided to relocate their universities away from Beijing to Kunming. Some students decided not to leave for a faraway place on the edge of the country, and chose to drop out of the school. However, most students decided to move with their universities. They travelled by trains, buses, boats, and by foot, to cross great plains, high mountains and rapid waters. When they arrived at Kunming, no campus yet, no classroom yet, no lab yet, and no studio yet. The new university was named United University. Each student became a United University student. There was no certain future. Some wondered: Is this the worst of times? Are they an unfortunate generation? In case you are curious, the author of this book was a United University student.

I shall return to talk about these two books later.