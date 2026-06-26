Carbon trading: Climate solution or new marketplace of inequality?

Perhaps the most important debate surrounding carbon trading involves issues of equity and climate justice.

The climate crisis is fundamentally linked to historical patterns of industrialisation and fossil fuel consumption. Developed countries and large multinational corporations have contributed disproportionately to global greenhouse gas emissions. In contrast, many developing countries, including Bangladesh, have contributed very little to the problem while suffering some of its most severe consequences.

In this context, there is growing concern that carbon markets may shift responsibility away from major emitters rather than requiring them to undertake deep domestic emission reductions.

There are also concerns regarding the rights of local communities and indigenous peoples. In some cases, carbon offset projects have restricted access to forests, agricultural lands, and natural resources that communities depend upon for their livelihoods. Without strong safeguards, carbon projects can unintentionally create new forms of environmental injustice.

A truly effective climate solution must not only reduce emissions but also protect human rights, promote social equity, and ensure that vulnerable populations share fairly in the benefits generated by climate finance.