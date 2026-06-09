Scorched streets: How climate change intensifies Bangladesh's heatwaves

Bangladesh stands on the frontline of the global climate crisis. For decades, the nation has battled floods, cyclones, river erosion, and sea-level rise. Today, however, another climate-driven threat is rapidly emerging as a major environmental and public health emergency: extreme heat.

What was once considered a normal feature of the Bangladeshi summer has evolved into a recurring and increasingly dangerous phenomenon. Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and longer-lasting. Record-breaking temperatures witnessed in recent years are no longer isolated incidents but part of a disturbing trend linked directly to global climate change.

Across cities, towns, and villages, the effects of extreme heat are becoming impossible to ignore. Streets become unbearable during daylight hours, schools and workplaces struggle to maintain normal operations, hospitals report increasing numbers of heat-related illnesses, and farmers watch their crops suffer under relentless temperatures. The heatwave is no longer simply a seasonal inconvenience—it has become a national challenge with profound implications for public health, food security, water resources, biodiversity, and economic development.