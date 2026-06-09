Opinion
Scorched streets: How climate change intensifies Bangladesh's heatwaves
Bangladesh stands on the frontline of the global climate crisis. For decades, the nation has battled floods, cyclones, river erosion, and sea-level rise. Today, however, another climate-driven threat is rapidly emerging as a major environmental and public health emergency: extreme heat.
What was once considered a normal feature of the Bangladeshi summer has evolved into a recurring and increasingly dangerous phenomenon. Heatwaves are becoming more frequent, more intense, and longer-lasting. Record-breaking temperatures witnessed in recent years are no longer isolated incidents but part of a disturbing trend linked directly to global climate change.
Across cities, towns, and villages, the effects of extreme heat are becoming impossible to ignore. Streets become unbearable during daylight hours, schools and workplaces struggle to maintain normal operations, hospitals report increasing numbers of heat-related illnesses, and farmers watch their crops suffer under relentless temperatures. The heatwave is no longer simply a seasonal inconvenience—it has become a national challenge with profound implications for public health, food security, water resources, biodiversity, and economic development.
The science behind this phenomenon is clear. Human-induced climate change, driven primarily by greenhouse gas emissions, is causing global temperatures to rise. According to international climate assessments, heatwaves are among the most visible and immediate manifestations of a warming planet. South Asia, including Bangladesh, has been identified as one of the regions most vulnerable to extreme heat due to its geographical location, high population density, and widespread socioeconomic vulnerabilities.
For Bangladesh, the risks are particularly severe. Home to more than 170 million people within a relatively small land area, the country faces immense pressure on its natural resources. Rising temperatures amplify existing environmental challenges, creating a dangerous cycle that threatens both ecosystems and human well-being.
One of the sectors most vulnerable to heatwaves is agriculture. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Bangladesh's economy and livelihoods, directly or indirectly supporting millions of people. Although the country's economy has diversified significantly, a substantial portion of the population continues to depend on farming and agricultural labor.
Extreme heat affects crops in multiple ways. High temperatures reduce photosynthesis, increase water demand, accelerate soil moisture loss, and disrupt flowering and grain development. Rice, vegetables, fruits, and other staple crops become increasingly vulnerable to heat stress. Prolonged periods of extreme temperature can lead to lower yields, reduced crop quality, and significant financial losses for farmers.
The challenge is compounded by changing rainfall patterns. Many regions are experiencing irregular precipitation, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to predict planting and harvesting seasons. Droughts and heatwaves occurring simultaneously can devastate agricultural production and threaten food security. For a country striving to ensure adequate nutrition for its growing population, these developments should be viewed as a serious warning signal.
Water resources are equally at risk. Rising temperatures increase evaporation from rivers, ponds, wetlands, and reservoirs. As surface water declines, pressure on groundwater resources intensifies. Bangladesh is already witnessing declining groundwater levels in several regions due to overextraction and inadequate recharge.
The consequences are far-reaching. Reduced water availability affects irrigation, drinking water supplies, sanitation systems, and industrial activities. In rural communities, women and children often bear the greatest burden of water scarcity, spending additional time collecting water for household needs. Competition over limited water resources may also increase social tensions in vulnerable areas.
The country's rivers, already under stress from upstream withdrawals, sedimentation, and pollution, face additional challenges during prolonged heat. Lower river flows can affect fisheries, biodiversity, and local economies that depend on aquatic resources. Without effective water management strategies, heatwaves could exacerbate an already fragile water security situation.
Beyond agriculture and water resources, heatwaves pose a serious threat to Bangladesh's extraordinary biodiversity. The country hosts a remarkable variety of ecosystems, ranging from wetlands and floodplains to forests and coastal mangroves. Many species are highly sensitive to changes in temperature and rainfall patterns.
The Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is particularly vulnerable. Rising temperatures, changing salinity levels, and climate-induced ecological disruptions threaten the resilience of this globally significant ecosystem. Species such as the Royal Bengal Tiger, estuarine crocodiles, dolphins, migratory birds, and numerous fish species face increasing pressure as their habitats change.
Biodiversity loss is not merely an environmental concern. Healthy ecosystems provide essential services that sustain human societies, including food production, water purification, climate regulation, and disaster protection. When biodiversity declines, the consequences ultimately affect human communities as well.
Perhaps the most immediate and visible impacts of heatwaves are felt in the public health sector. Extreme heat has become one of the deadliest weather-related hazards worldwide, and Bangladesh is no exception.
Exposure to high temperatures can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, heatstroke, cardiovascular complications, respiratory distress, and kidney-related illnesses. The risk becomes particularly acute during prolonged heatwave events when the human body struggles to maintain its normal temperature.
Certain groups face disproportionate risks. Older adults, young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and individuals with disabilities are especially vulnerable. Outdoor workers—including farmers, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, street vendors, transport workers, and day laborers—often spend long hours under direct sunlight with limited access to cooling facilities or adequate hydration.
Urban residents face an additional challenge known as the "urban heat island" effect. Dense concentrations of concrete, asphalt, buildings, and vehicles absorb and retain heat, causing cities to become significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas. Dhaka, one of the world's most densely populated cities, is increasingly experiencing this phenomenon.
The situation is particularly alarming in low-income settlements where access to ventilation, cooling technologies, and healthcare services remains limited. Families living in cramped housing conditions often have little protection from extreme temperatures. For many, staying cool is not a matter of comfort but a matter of survival.
The impacts of heatwaves extend beyond physical health. Growing evidence indicates that prolonged exposure to extreme heat affects mental health and psychological well-being. Individuals exposed to persistent heat may experience heightened stress, anxiety, sleep disturbances, irritability, and emotional exhaustion.
Research from various countries has linked extreme heat to increased rates of depression, aggression, and social conflict. Communities already facing economic hardship, unemployment, or environmental stress may find these pressures amplified during periods of intense heat. As temperatures rise, mental health considerations must become an integral component of climate adaptation planning.
The economic implications of heatwaves are equally significant. Reduced labor productivity due to excessive heat affects construction, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, and other sectors. Workers may be forced to reduce working hours or cease operations altogether during peak heat periods.
This loss of productivity translates into economic losses at both household and national levels. Healthcare expenditures rise as more people seek treatment for heat-related illnesses. Energy demand increases due to greater reliance on cooling systems, placing additional strain on electricity infrastructure. Businesses and public services also face disruptions that affect overall economic performance.
Addressing this growing crisis requires urgent and coordinated action. Bangladesh cannot prevent heatwaves from occurring, but it can significantly reduce their impacts through effective adaptation measures.
One priority should be the development of comprehensive heat action plans at national and local levels. These plans should include heat forecasting systems, early warning mechanisms, public awareness campaigns, emergency response protocols, and targeted support for vulnerable populations.
Public health systems must also be strengthened to manage increasing heat-related risks. Healthcare workers should receive specialized training to identify and treat heat-related illnesses. Hospitals and clinics need adequate resources to respond during extreme heat events. Public education campaigns can help people recognize symptoms and adopt protective measures.
Urban planning must become more climate-sensitive. Expanding green spaces, increasing tree cover, protecting urban wetlands, and promoting climate-smart infrastructure can help reduce urban temperatures. Cool roofs, reflective building materials, and improved ventilation standards should become central elements of future development strategies.
Agricultural adaptation is equally essential. Investment in drought-tolerant crop varieties, climate-resilient farming practices, efficient irrigation systems, rainwater harvesting, and soil conservation measures can help farmers cope with rising temperatures. Strengthening agricultural extension services will be critical for supporting farmers during this transition.
Water resource management requires a long-term and integrated approach. Protecting wetlands, restoring natural water bodies, improving groundwater recharge, reducing pollution, and promoting efficient water use can enhance resilience against future heat-related water shortages.
At the international level, climate justice must remain a central concern. Bangladesh contributes only a small fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions, yet it faces some of the most severe climate impacts. Developed nations that bear greater historical responsibility for climate change must fulfill their commitments to climate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building support.
The growing heatwave crisis serves as a reminder that climate change is not a distant threat. It is already reshaping lives, livelihoods, and landscapes across Bangladesh. Every year of delayed action increases human suffering and economic costs.
The country's response must therefore be proactive rather than reactive. Investments made today in climate adaptation, public health, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable development will determine how effectively Bangladesh can navigate an increasingly hotter future.
Heatwaves are no longer exceptional events. They are becoming a defining feature of life in a warming world. The question is not whether Bangladesh will face future heatwaves, but whether it will be prepared to protect its people, its environment, and its development gains from their escalating impacts.
The time to act is now. Failure to do so will leave future generations to inherit not only a hotter Bangladesh, but a more vulnerable and unequal one. Success, however, can transform this challenge into an opportunity to build a healthier, more resilient, and climate-secure nation.
*Shahriar Hossain is an environmental scientist, journalist, and social justice advocate engaged in international environmental governance, including the UNFCCC process, the BRS Conventions, the Minamata Convention, the Global Framework on Chemicals, and the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations.