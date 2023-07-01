Why does an export-oriented country become import-dependent?

When the price of beef spiralled some time back, there was a silent dissatisfaction all around. Advice was given to use a healthy substitute, green jackfruit. But people hardly were eager to relinquish the tantalizing taste of beef for the healthier alternative. Similarly, no one was motivated earlier by advice to cook without oil and onions. The formula that evolved was to sell meat in just 250 gram portions, setting a new record in the country. The next news was that buffalo meat was being imported to meet the demand for meat. Yet there had been headlines in Prothom Alo back in 2019, 'Bangladesh self-sufficient in cows and goats'.

Why do essentials, food items in particular, repeatedly face such a predicament? Where is the gap between demand and supply in government statistics on the country's food production? Or is this gap artificially created as a result of market manipulation? The commerce ministry's website indicates that they have a cell to review and predict commodity prices. The cell was formed on 24 November 2014.

According to the ministry, "This cell reviews the production, demand, import, stock, procurement and supply of essential commodities and makes a comparative analysis of domestic and international market rates. As part of this task, the cell collects and analyses information from various organisations on commodity production, stock, procurement and supply, the local and international market prices of the commodities, the volume of commodities being unloaded at the ports, LCs being opened and settled, to advise the government about keeping the market prices stable."

There is no report about this cell being dissolved. But why keep a cell that is incapable of carrying out its responsibility? There was even debate in the parliament on Monday about the unrestrained skyrocketing of prices. There is no opposition in parliament other than the government-backed and approved opposition. And even in that parliament it was said that the commerce minister is in cahoots with the market syndicate. Commerce minister Tipu Munshi's reply more or less admitted that the government was held hostage by a large syndicate of businessmen. He said, "There is talk of syndicates. It is true that the big groups do a large volume of business together. It is possible to take action against such market syndicates with prison sentences and fines, if one wants. But we have to realise that we can jail then, fine them, but this will create a crisis that will be hard to bear. That is why we try to bring things under control through talks." (Jugantar)