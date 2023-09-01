A gender-equal society will move us all forward

I am extremely fortunate. I was born in Dominica to a father who was part of a generation of great Caribbean men. He believed in equality, and he believed in me. To him, his daughters were just as exceptional as his sons, and with my mother, he loved us and supported us while teaching us about duty, responsibility and service.

Throughout my life and career, I have learned that, whether in the home, in work, or in political and economic systems, this enabling environment for women is not the norm. We have seen huge progress through the decades of my life, but gender equality remains far from being a reality. This is not just a concern for people who advocate for women’s rights; it impacts everyone, shaping the world we all share.

The World Bank estimates that inequality in earnings between women and men is costing our world $160 trillion – equivalent to around $23,620 per person. This figure is yet another reminder that when gender inequality persists in our society, we all lose. But it does not have to be this way.

Right now, there are exceptional leaders across the international system. From great Commonwealth Heads of Government including, Mia Mottley (Barbados) and Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa (Samoa), to my dear sister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, leading the World Trade Organization, women leaders are driving real progress despite formidable challenges.