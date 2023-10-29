Is politics inevitably heading down the path of violence?

BNP and Awami League are the big players in the field. One side has taken to the street, overcoming all sorts of obstacles and hindrances. The other side is getting all support and indulgence of the government. The people have their eyes and ears open. There may be a wide gap in their politics, but when it comes to political conduct, they have more similarities than dissimilarities. Both parties now hanker for power. One party wants to ascend to power, the other wants to remain in power. The one who has support of the state machinery will win. If the people expect anything more than this, they will be cheated.

What does BNP want? They say they want elections under a non-partisan government. Awami League does not want this. It is as if Awami League never ever amended the constitution. The bottom line is, everyone will do whatever benefits them the most. No one is suicidal. And so there is no possibility of any compromise.

The size of rallies is not always clear due to camera angles. Even so, some sort of idea can be got of how big the rally was or could have been. But the rally couldn't be held as announced earlier. Chaos broke out before that.

The people were on alert. Police in uniform were ready with their batons and shields. Then a point arrived when the fiery eruption could no longer be prevented. There were chases and counter chases, police beatings, tear gas and finally what invariably happens in mob violence -- arson, vehicles being set on fire. The same old script! The rally was dispersed before it could begin. The no-so-diehard activists and supporters of the party who had decided to join the rally, pulled back and so the rally wasn't as BNP had planned. Detailed analysis is being carried out about this.

BNP and the police are blaming each other. BNP will once again be smeared with the arsonist and terrorist disrepute. The question is, why would BNP do is with their eyes open? They have been holding large rallies all over the country before this. There was no such disruption of law and order. Why now? Did they do this intentionally? How would they benefit from this? Or are there other elements involved, reaping benefit from the murky waters?

Peace did not prevail in Awami League's peace rally either. There was a sort of civil war there, among themselves. Who instigates such agitation? And why?

Amidst all this, a member of the police lost his life. Then the Sunday hartal was announced. Once there is a break in the momentum, that stays on for long. So who won?