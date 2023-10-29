BNP-police clashes: AL sees chance to put BNP under more pressure

Awami League sources said there had been apprehensions that clashes may break out during the two programmes, but the ruling party leaders did not want the blame to fall on them. They were on alert. Bringing the sticks to the rally was part of their precaution and basically to strike fear among the BNP leaders and activists.

Sources at a high level in Awami League have said that BNP has wanted to keep Awami League under pressure with its one-point demand for the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. And Awami League was waiting for any slip up BNP made in its programmes and to capitalise on that. They will use yesterday’s clashes between BNP and the police to put pressure on BNP so that it cannot rise up before the election schedule is announced. Meanwhile, arrests of BNP men with continue.

A central leader of Awami League, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said whatever is to be done now will be done by the law enforcement. Awami League will remain on the streets with its political programmes. They will make statements from all levels that BNP’s narrative of being peaceful was just a façade. They are as violent as before. Awami League will also use the attack on the chief justice’s house, the death of a policeman and the attack on the police hospital to mobilise public opinion against BNP.