DMP Commissioner warns of stern action if security breached during hartal 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman stated that the police will take strict legal action if security is disrupted in the name of a hartal. He issued this warning during a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre on Saturday at 10:30 pm.

Habibur Rahman emphasised that calling for hartal (strike) is a democratic right, and it is also the right of individuals not to observe a hartal. He noted that various forms of anarchy are often carried out in the name of strikes. A group has called for a strike tomorrow (Sunday), and if anyone, in the name of a hartal, disrupts the free movement of people or attempts to jeopardise the safety of people's lives, the police will take legal action against them.

The DMP Commissioner alleged that the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) had pre-planned and created an anarchic situation despite promising a peaceful rally.

He further stated, "I condemn those who violate the law and extend my deepest condolences to the policemen and their families who were killed and injured while performing their duties. We will take every necessary measure with all our power to prevent such acts of violence and terrorist activities from occurring in the future."