DMP Commissioner warns of stern action if security breached during hartal 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman stated that the police will take strict legal action if security is disrupted in the name of a hartal. He issued this warning during a press conference held at the DMP Media Centre on Saturday at 10:30 pm.
Habibur Rahman emphasised that calling for hartal (strike) is a democratic right, and it is also the right of individuals not to observe a hartal. He noted that various forms of anarchy are often carried out in the name of strikes. A group has called for a strike tomorrow (Sunday), and if anyone, in the name of a hartal, disrupts the free movement of people or attempts to jeopardise the safety of people's lives, the police will take legal action against them.
The DMP Commissioner alleged that the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) had pre-planned and created an anarchic situation despite promising a peaceful rally.
He further stated, "I condemn those who violate the law and extend my deepest condolences to the policemen and their families who were killed and injured while performing their duties. We will take every necessary measure with all our power to prevent such acts of violence and terrorist activities from occurring in the future."
Regarding the clash, the DMP Commissioner mentioned that on Saturday, there was a rally organised by the BNP and other parties in Paltan and the surrounding areas. While seeking permission for the rally, BNP leaders themselves stated that they expected to gather 120,000 people from Bijayanagar intersection to Fakirapul intersection.
DMP and other law enforcement forces took comprehensive security measures to ensure the uninterrupted assembly of the rally and to prevent any acts of vandalism.
Dhaka Police Chief Habibur Rahman reported that BNP leaders and supporters initiated attacks around 10:00 am. He stated that a large number of BNP leaders and supporters began assaulting buses and various vehicles without apparent reason at Kakrail Mosque intersection and its vicinity.
Shortly thereafter, they suddenly launched an attack on the residence of the Chief Justice of Bangladesh, breaking down the gate. At one point, they entered the residence armed with sticks.
Referring to the police's efforts to disperse the attackers during one stage of the incident, the DMP Commissioner stated that the destruction was both unwarranted and unimaginable.
After the police successfully dispersed the attackers, the troublemakers set fire to several vehicles from Kakrail intersection to Nightingale intersection. During this time, the building of the Institution of Diploma Engineers was also set ablaze. Additionally, they brutally assaulted two policemen on the street.
The DMP Commissioner further revealed that, at one point, the attackers targeted the Rajarbagh Police Line Hospital. They entered the hospital and caused significant damage. In total, 26 vehicles, including an ambulance equipped with ICU facilities, were set on fire.
They also vandalised the Ramna DC traffic office and several shops situated behind Karnaphuli Garden City in Shantinagar, attempting to set them on fire. Furthermore, they began hurling bricks at the Rajarbagh police line and vandalised the interior of the Bangladesh Police Liberation War Museum.
He mentioned that policemen were severely beaten, and one policeman was fatally assaulted in the Box Culvert area of Fakirapool. Even after the death was confirmed, the deceased officer's body was repeatedly subjected to kicks and attacks.
They also attempted to assault the Paltan police station and set fire to all the traffic police boxes in those areas. In addition, numerous buses and private cars were set ablaze.
Describing the destruction that endured for over three hours, he stated, "The Bangladesh police carried out their professional duties with exceptional patience and courage to safeguard people's lives and property. They made efforts to disperse the attackers, and as a result, hundreds of policemen were injured, with some in critical condition."
11 platoons of BGB deployed in Dhaka
Simultaneously, a press release from the police headquarters also affirmed that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who disrupts the movement of people during the morning to evening hartal called by the BNP on Sunday. The notification further emphasised that the freedom of movement is a fundamental right of the people, and those who obstruct such movement will face severe legal consequences.
The release emphasised the legal obligation of the Bangladesh Police to ensure the security of the lives and property of the country's citizens and government assets. The police remain committed to providing all forms of security to the people.
Furthermore, citizens are urged to contact their nearest police station if they encounter any obstacles to their movement or require legal assistance.