Awami League to guard the govt, who will guard the people?

Ahead of the election, the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP are in direct confrontation. BNP leaders have declared their intention to deliver a 'fatal strike' by October, indicating their aim to topple the government. Conversely, Awami League leaders have firmly stated that they won't allow BNP to take to the streets and have pledged to ‘guard’ the government.
The Awami League argues that the current government is in power by the democratic mandate of the people. They vehemently assert that any 'conspiracy' or 'plotting' against this legitimately elected government will not be permitted to succeed. If the government belongs to the people, the people will resist those conspiracies. Why should the Awami League bear that responsibility?
When Awami League aims to guard the government on the streets, the party’s League MP Shahin Chakladar (Jashore-6) has proposed a new formula to guard the government. He said, "Those who listen to BNP leaders and join the Dhaka rallies, processions and road marches, will not be allowed to return to Jashore.”
Recently, a large number of leaders and activists from Jashore joined BNP's road march in Khulna. This lawmaker has enforced a new directive for them. Previously, Awami League leaders used to make similar comments before the US visa policy. They believed that curtailing the opposition's programmes on the streets would elevate their popularity. However, the question remains: is this feasible in reality?
Awami League leaders have stated that if BNP obstructs the election or hinders the democratic process, the visa policy will be enforced against them. This is undeniably true. However, the question arises: will that election be inclusive or one-sided? The US State Department has clarified that the visa policy is impartial, not favoring any specific party. Action will be taken against anyone disrupting the democratic process, be it a member of the ruling party, the opposition, former or current bureaucrats, or law enforcement officers.
Given this context, the threat issued by Shahin Chakladar MP towards opposition party leaders and workers raises concerns. It would be better if the top leadership of Awami League explained whether he is in favour or against fair elections and democratic process. Can a legislator take the law into his own hands? He said, many Awami League leaders and activists live near BNP leaders and activists’ homes. It is a threat.
As the election approaches, unrest among the leaders of the government party is also escalating. At times, they express indifference toward the US visa policy, stating that they are not concerned about it. On other occasions, they assert that the visa policy is a welcome development, indicating that it has curtailed BNP's capacity for street violence. They argue that individuals who opposed the liberation war in 1971 are now conspiring against Bangladesh.
Some leaders point back to 1971 when the US was sending the Seventh Fleet to the Bay of Bengal. But surely they realise that they cannot interpret today’s politics with the 1971 events. In 1971, China opposed Bangladesh’s independence too, yet China and the US have entirely contrary policies. The US, China, India and Russia all look after their own respective interests. Bangladesh’s political leadership doesn’t seem to understand that or chooses to ignore it. They put the party before the country. The leader before the party.
The question is, why do we give others the chance to interfere in our election? If there are any problems that crop up about the election, the political leaders must resolve that though dialogue. Why doesn’t the government choose that path?
There is nothing to be ashamed of in losing through a free and fair election. They can just simply prepare to win the next time. It is shameful to win through a rigged and forced election
Awami League leaders claim that the country has undergone huge developments over the past 15 years. They have materialised the Padma Bridge project, the metro rail project and other mega projects. People’s standard of living has improved. If that is so, why does Awami League have to protect the government? They have to do so because over the past 15 years, while the people have seen development they have seen violence in the campuses too. They have been billions of taka being laundered out of the country. They have seen people becoming overnight billionaires. The people are suffering under this deluge of corruption and they surely remember this when they go to cast their vote.
An expert of the Awami League camp said, “Awami League will definitely face defeat if it relinquishes power before the election. Why will they do something so foolish?” We can counter that with the question, “Why will Awami League lose if it relinquishes power?” The leaders should remember where their popularity was in 2008 and where it has sunk to now.
There is nothing to be ashamed of in losing through a free and fair election. They can just simply prepare to win the next time. It is shameful to win through a rigged and forced election. Those in power do not want to admit that the people can make a party lose or they can make a party win though an election. Those who were in power on the past did not understand that either. That is the main problem with democracy in Bangladesh. If anyone takes for granted that they will win the election, then there is no need for an election. The election commission can announced the election schedule and announced the results – this party has won, that party has lost.
Awami League has been in power for 15 years now. The country has seen economic development. But why have the democracy indicators fallen? In no previous election had it been said before the polls that if this party doesn’t go to power, the DCs, SPs, OCs, and constables will lose their jobs. Are they not employees of the republic? Or are they Awami League activists and supporters? If they are serving the republic, then they should be protecting the people, not any party.
Awami League will protect the government. Who will protect the people? Who will ensure their right to vote?
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Farjana Liakat ad Ayesha Kabir
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor at Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]