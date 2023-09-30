Awami League to guard the govt, who will guard the people?

When Awami League aims to guard the government on the streets, the party’s League MP Shahin Chakladar (Jashore-6) has proposed a new formula to guard the government. He said, "Those who listen to BNP leaders and join the Dhaka rallies, processions and road marches, will not be allowed to return to Jashore.”

Recently, a large number of leaders and activists from Jashore joined BNP's road march in Khulna. This lawmaker has enforced a new directive for them. Previously, Awami League leaders used to make similar comments before the US visa policy. They believed that curtailing the opposition's programmes on the streets would elevate their popularity. However, the question remains: is this feasible in reality?

Awami League leaders have stated that if BNP obstructs the election or hinders the democratic process, the visa policy will be enforced against them. This is undeniably true. However, the question arises: will that election be inclusive or one-sided? The US State Department has clarified that the visa policy is impartial, not favoring any specific party. Action will be taken against anyone disrupting the democratic process, be it a member of the ruling party, the opposition, former or current bureaucrats, or law enforcement officers.

Given this context, the threat issued by Shahin Chakladar MP towards opposition party leaders and workers raises concerns. It would be better if the top leadership of Awami League explained whether he is in favour or against fair elections and democratic process. Can a legislator take the law into his own hands? He said, many Awami League leaders and activists live near BNP leaders and activists’ homes. It is a threat.