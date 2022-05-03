Youth involvement is a must to achieve SDGs

Youth is a time of courage, struggle and creativity. It is the religion of youth to break the old and reform, to do something new. The young must come forward with courage and honesty in the reform work of the society. Young people will start a revolution to change at all levels of society and in this case, the combined efforts of young people are the most effective. If they see any irregularities or corruption in society, they have to protest in unison and if the protest comes from the youth then no one can stop it.

A large part of the country's population is young. If we want to think about the future of Bangladesh with different socio-economic diversity, we have to think about the youth. Young people will lead global development programmes. According to the Bureau of Statistics, the age of the youth is 15 to 29 years. In the youth policy of the government, this limit is 18 to 35 years. If the age limit is considered as a youth for 29 years, then about 40 percent of the people in the country are below it.

The effects of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have hit young people hard. Its level is even higher for marginalised and disadvantaged youth. It is time to consider whether adverse effects on education, employment and mental health and technological inequalities are leading to segregation among young people. It remains to be seen whether many young people are moving away from the mainstream of society. This condition of the youth is creating various inconsistencies. For this reason, considering the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, it is necessary to analyze the isolation of the youth more deeply.

The youth of our country has achieved a lot. Young people are advancing in sports, art, literature and culture. The young society is moving forward in different ways using different stimuli and possibilities. However, it is not clear whether the energy of a significant part of the youth is being used properly for the country and the nation, so we have to think about it. They have to voluntarily lead the mainstream. Today's young society is the policymaker of the future. If they protest against irregularities and corruption, society will gradually begin to change. Therefore, the participation of the youth is necessary for all the welfare activities of the state and society. If the young society is asleep, the shadow of a black cloud will never move from the sky of the society immersed in irregularities and corruption. To change society, the young society has to come out of self-centered thinking.